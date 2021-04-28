Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 1,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

