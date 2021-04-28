Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.94. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocado Group (OCDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.