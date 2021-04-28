Offshift (XFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,334.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $155,334.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,667.21 or 1.00067824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00041705 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00139145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001718 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

