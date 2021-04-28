Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $291.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks ($364.1 million) and dividends ($71 million). It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Moreover, the operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved in the same period owing to higher revenues. Reflecting the improved freight conditions, LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments grew 6.9% in the March quarter. LTL shipments per day increased 8.6% year over year. LTL revenue per shipment rose 7% in the same time frame. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capex for the ongoing year is expected to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Increase in operating expenses in the March quarter are concerning as well.”

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $259.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.86. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

