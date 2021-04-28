OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 1,381 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,800 shares of company stock worth $9,190,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

