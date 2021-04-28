OLD National Bancorp IN Has $266,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

