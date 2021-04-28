OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 178,596 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,207,000 after acquiring an additional 239,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

