OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $202,000 in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

