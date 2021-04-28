OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $206.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

