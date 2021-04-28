OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $217,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

