Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Rande Keith Yeager Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after buying an additional 607,938 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,750,000 after buying an additional 661,344 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

