Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.
Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
