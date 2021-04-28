Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

