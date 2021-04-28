Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $39.47 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

