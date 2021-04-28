Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.32

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.32 and last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 2308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.25.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

