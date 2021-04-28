On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

