ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

