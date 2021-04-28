OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 711.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

