Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $94.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $66.50 on Monday. Onex has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

