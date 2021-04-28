Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.50 million-$185.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.070-0.100 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 47,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,337. The firm has a market cap of $390.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

