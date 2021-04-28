Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 546,187 shares.The stock last traded at $47.71 and had previously closed at $48.09.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

