Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Opera updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

OPRA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 129,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

