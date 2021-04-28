Opium Market Capitalization Tops $28.94 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $6.96 or 0.00012677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $80.18 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.31 or 0.01032134 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00712388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.35 or 0.99726350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.