Oppenheimer Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $85.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Twitter by 29.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.