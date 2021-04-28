Oppenheimer Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

