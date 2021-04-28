Oppenheimer Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.
In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
