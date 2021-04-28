Oppenheimer Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

BIIB opened at $267.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

