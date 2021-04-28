Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

