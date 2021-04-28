OracleChain Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $516,707.85 and approximately $39,881.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00277339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.01054018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00710965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.41 or 1.02263897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.