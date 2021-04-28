Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORMP. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. National Securities started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORMP opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $320.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.