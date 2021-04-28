OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.36 million, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

