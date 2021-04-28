Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORC opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.32 million, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

