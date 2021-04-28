Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 581 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.