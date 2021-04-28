Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 687 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 82.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 125.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POWI opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

