Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,702,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 163.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.