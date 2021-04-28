Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

