Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 345.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $2,794,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

