Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 60,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in OGE Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OGE Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.