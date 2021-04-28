O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $595.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $578.00 to $595.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $522.35.

Shares of ORLY opened at $532.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $539.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.74 and its 200 day moving average is $466.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

