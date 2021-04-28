Origin Sport (ORS) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $198,596.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00053827 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

