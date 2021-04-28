Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SEB Equities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.5704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 5.63%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

