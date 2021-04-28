Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 10th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

