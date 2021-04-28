Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.350-6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.75 billion-$7.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.35-6.85 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of OSK traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. 827,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,542. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

