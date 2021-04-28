Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%.

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 672,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,990. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

