Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

