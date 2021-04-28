Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

