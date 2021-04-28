Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells $946,748.20 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 25th, Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 416,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,971. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

