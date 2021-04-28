Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.