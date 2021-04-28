Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

OXINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock remained flat at $$28.98 during trading on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

