Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

PPBI traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 11,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,260. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

