PacWest Bancorp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of PACW opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

