PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.45.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $22,752,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.